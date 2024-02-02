Unexpected Postponement: Plymouth Bishop-Elect's Ordination Put on Hold Amid Canonical Process

In a surprising turn of events, the ordination of Plymouth Bishop-elect Christopher Whitehead has been indefinitely postponed due to a canonical process. The Diocese of Plymouth announced that the current diocesan administrator, Canon Paul Cummins, will continue in his role until the conclusion of the process. Bishop-elect Whitehead has willingly stepped back from active ministry during the ongoing process, and the diocese has chosen to remain silent about the reasons behind the postponement.

Plymouth Awaits a New Bishop

The Diocese of Plymouth has been in anticipation of a new bishop after the previous bishop, Mark O'Toole, moved to Wales in June 2022 to become the archbishop of Cardiff and bishop of Menevia. The appointment of Whitehead by Pope Francis on December 15, 2023, had brought a ray of hope for the diocese. However, the recent developments have led to an indefinite wait for the faithful of Plymouth.

Vanishing Digital Footprints

Intriguingly, all references to Whitehead have been expunged from the diocese's website, including a previous interview and a Christmas message. Even the announcement of his appointment by Pope Francis is no longer available on the site. This digital scrubbing has added a layer of mystery to the ongoing canonical process.

Whitehead's Willingness to Serve

Whitehead, who was ordained in 1994 in the Diocese of Clifton, had expressed his willingness to serve and his happiness to make a home among the people of Plymouth. He envisioned a role as a gentle shepherd and a loving father to the people he was called to serve, ensuring a safe and welcoming space for all in the diocese. His sudden stepping back has left many in the faith community puzzled and awaiting the conclusion of the ongoing process.