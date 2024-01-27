Unexpected Police Check Sheds Light on US Hotel 'Do Not Disturb' Policy

When Sophie Vershbow and her father decided to use the 'Do Not Disturb' sign on their hotel room door in Las Vegas, they were hoping for a few days of uninterrupted privacy. However, after leaving the sign on for over 72 hours, they were surprised by a welfare check conducted by a police officer named Steve. The incident serves as an intriguing revelation of a policy practiced by many hotels across the United States, a policy that's not widely known among the general public.

A Safety Net or an Intrusion?

Hotels in the United States have adopted a policy that if a 'Do Not Disturb' sign is left on a room door for an extended period, it triggers a welfare check by either hotel staff or local law enforcement. The aim of this policy is to ensure the safety and well-being of guests, as well as the condition of the property. But what constitutes an 'extended period' varies from one hotel to another. Some establishments, like the Hilton chain, conduct these checks after just 24 hours of a 'Do Not Disturb' sign being displayed.

Addressing Urgent Situations

The checks form part of wider hotel policies designed to address urgent situations. These include suspected illegal activity, health emergencies, or potential property damage. In these cases, hotel staff or security have the authority to enter a room, even if a 'Do Not Disturb' sign is displayed. Despite the policy's intent, it has been met with mixed reactions from hotel guests, with some viewing it as an unnecessary intrusion into their privacy.

Guests' Perception and Satisfaction

While the policy is designed with safety in mind, there have been instances where hotels have ignored 'Do Not Disturb' signs in the past, leading to dissatisfaction among guests. The balance between ensuring safety and maintaining guest privacy is a delicate one, and the hotel industry continues to grapple with finding the best approach. As the experience of Sophie Vershbow highlights, the policy can indeed come as a surprise to guests, particularly those unaware of its existence.