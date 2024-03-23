UNESCO Criticizes Uzbekistan for Unauthorized Construction Near Bukhara's Historic Sites

In a recent development that has drawn international criticism, UNESCO has expressed concern over unauthorized construction activities by the Uzbek government near the historic city of Bukhara. Despite previously agreeing to halt any demolition and building work pending a joint agreement on a master plan, the government has proceeded with developments that threaten the integrity of this World Heritage Site.

Broken Promises and Heritage Preservation

The controversy began when construction workers, defying earlier commitments, started demolishing buildings in the buffer zone adjacent to Bukhara's historic section. This action forms part of a larger project named Bokiy Bukhoro (Eternal Bukhara), envisioned to transform the area with high-rise hotels and a so-called ethnological tourism center. UNESCO, tasked with safeguarding globally significant heritage sites, has yet to receive a master plan for review, which is not expected until September 2024. Despite submitting a draft management plan for 2023-2028 in December, the advisory body ICOMOS is still evaluating the proposal.

Community and International Backlash

The Bokiy Bukhoro initiative has faced stern criticism from heritage activists and organizations like Alerte Héritage, which vehemently opposes the project's design and potential impact on Bukhara's historical essence. Critics argue that such modern constructions, mimicking oriental aesthetics, could detract from the authenticity of the city's ancient core and deter tourism rather than enhance it. Bukhara's inclusion in UNESCO's World Heritage Site list in 1993 highlights its historical significance and the international obligation to preserve its unique cityscape, dating back to the Sheibanids dynasty.

Government Response and Future Steps

The Uzbek government, including President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his daughter Saida, known advocates for cultural heritage conservation, have yet to address the controversy publicly. As UNESCO awaits a response to its inquiries about the project, the future of Bukhara's historic sites hangs in the balance. The international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that prioritizes heritage preservation over commercial development.

As the situation unfolds, the debate over the balance between development and preservation continues. The outcome of this controversy could set a precedent for how heritage sites are treated globally, emphasizing the need for collaborative planning and respect for historical integrity.