BNN Newsroom

Unauthorised Construction in Bangalore: Residents Demand Action Against Illegal Housing Layout

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
As the dawn breaks over the sprawling metropolis of Bangalore, nestled in the heart of the city, the residents of Whitefield are waking up to a pressing issue. An illegal housing layout, ominously shadowing the site where the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is currently enforcing the demolition of 72 unauthorized constructions, has sprung up. The emergence of this layout adjacent to the legally embattled White Rose Layout is a stark reminder of the unchecked urban decay and environmental damage threatening the city’s fabric.

Namma Whitefield: A Call to Action

Leading the charge against this rampant disregard for laws and regulations is a local group, Namma Whitefield, spearheaded by a resident named Sandeep. The group’s concerns extend beyond the mere aesthetics of their locale. They have highlighted severe issues such as lack of amenities, unhealthy living conditions, sewage problems, illegal borewells, and fire safety violations.

The Unchecked Expansion: A Threat to Urban Ecology

Despite the ongoing demolitions at White Rose Layout, developers have brazenly started earthwork and tree felling on a nearby property, allegedly without the required approval from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Residents fear that the sewage pipes from the new layout may discharge waste directly into a nearby lake, intensifying pollution levels and exacerbating congestion in Bengaluru, a city already grappling with urban environmental challenges.

The Silent Watchers: Inaction from the Authorities

Residents have reported these unauthorized activities to local officials and even the Revenue Minister, hoping for swift enforcement. However, their pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears, with no effective response or action taken thus far. This apparent governmental apathy is fueling further angst and frustration among Whitefield residents, who demand accountability and immediate action to curb these illegal constructions.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

BNN Newsroom

