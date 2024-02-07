Unapproved Spa Linked to Sir Tom Moore's Daughter Demolished Amidst Controversy

After a protracted dispute with local authorities, Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin have demolished an unauthorized spa building in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. The spa, costing £200,000, had been deemed an eyesore by residents and lacked the necessary planning permission. The couple initially received consent for a smaller L-shaped structure intended to house keepsakes of Hannah's late father, Sir Tom Moore, who earned recognition for raising £38 million for NHS charities.

From L-Shaped Keepsake House to C-Shaped Spa Pool

However, the couple's subsequent proposal for a larger, C-shaped spa pool building was rejected. In July, the council served an enforcement notice, and following an unsuccessful appeal, the building was brought down. The Ingram-Moore's run-ins with the council and the community do not stop at planning permission issues. Their management of The Captain Tom Foundation, which they control, has also come under the microscope.

Suspicions Surrounding The Captain Tom Foundation

The foundation is under review by the Charity Commission concerning its financial management. This scrutiny comes amid revelations by Hannah Ingram-Moore on TalkTV that her family profited £800,000 from Sir Tom's book earnings. This controversy adds to the ongoing saga involving the late Sir Tom Moore's family and the foundation set up in his name.

Demolition Marks the Latest Chapter

The demolition of the unapproved spa constitutes the latest development in a series of controversies surrounding the Ingram-Moore family and their handling of Sir Tom Moore's legacy. The family's alleged profiteering and management of the foundation's finances have raised eyebrows, while the demolition of the spa building signifies a tangible manifestation of these disputes.