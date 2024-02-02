UN Special Rapporteur Calls for Disbandment of Philippines' Task Force Amid Continued Political Disputes

The United Nations Special Rapporteur, Irene Khan, has advised the Philippines to dissolve the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac), indicating that the motivations for its creation under former President Rodrigo Duterte's Executive Order No. 70 have lost their relevance. Khan suggests a more modern approach to combating red-tagging and fostering peace, in contrast to NTF-Elcac's current operations.

Irene Khan's Recommendations

Khan's propositions, announced during a press briefing, highlighted the NTF-Elcac's outdated view of the ongoing peace negotiations pursued by the Philippine government. She recommended the formulation of an executive order to dissuade and discipline red-tagging, a practice affecting daily lives, particularly human rights defenders, humanitarian workers, and teachers. Khan's call for NTF-Elcac's disbandment is not a new sentiment, with similar concerns previously raised about the agency's impact on human rights and peace initiatives.

Government's Response

Contrasting views came from the National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, who suggested that it would be inappropriate to disband NTF-Elcac at this juncture due to strategic victories over the New People's Army and exploratory peace talks with the Communist People's Party.

Senatorial Reactions

Meanwhile, Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa refuted allegations connecting Vice President Sara Duterte to the former administration's contentious drug war. He made a grandiose statement about his accountability in response to retired police officer Arturo Lascaas's claims. Lascaas, a self-professed former hitman for the Davao Death Squad, had earlier implicated the Vice President. Senator Robinhood Padilla, on the other hand, criticized the Philippine political culture's gossip-based nature and called for politicians to emulate the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for their discipline and respect.

Social Welfare Developments

In other news, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian has endorsed Representatives Tulfo and Quimbo's proposal to abolish the senior citizen's purchase booklet for claiming discounts. The DSWD suggests an alternate mechanism for delivering these benefits, indicating a potential shift in the welfare approach for the elderly in the Philippines.