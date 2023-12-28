en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

UN Security Council Passes Aid Resolution for Gaza Amid Mixed Reactions

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:20 am EST
UN Security Council Passes Aid Resolution for Gaza Amid Mixed Reactions

In an unprecedented move, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution demanding large-scale aid deliveries to besieged Gaza. The resolution, borne out of days of intense negotiations, refrained from demanding an immediate ceasefire, a point that was speculated to be of utmost priority in the resolution.

Resolution Sponsors and Voting

The United Arab Emirates, playing a pivotal role in shaping the resolution, emphasized the urgency of a humanitarian ceasefire to prevent an impending famine in Gaza, as warned by aid agencies. Despite the resolution garnering 13 votes in favor, it faced abstentions from the United States and Russia. The US expressed concerns over the resolution’s lack of condemnation of Hamas, while Russia’s reasons remain undisclosed.

Implications and Reactions

The resolution has met with mixed reactions from involved parties. The Palestinian ambassador perceives it as a positive step, Hamas deems it insufficient, and Israel’s ambassador questions its necessity. The UN secretary-general, António Guterres, underscored Israel’s military offensive as the principal obstacle to aid distribution.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Unicef has sounded the alarm for at least 10,000 children in Gaza who face life-threatening malnutrition, with one in four households grappling with acute food insecurity. This crisis is exacerbated by the ongoing conflict and the disruption of essential supplies. The World Health Organization has undertaken high-risk missions to deliver supplies to hospitals in Northern and Southern Gaza, which are not only witnessing intense hostilities but also serving as shelters for displaced people.

International Solidarity and Conflicts

Protests in solidarity with Gaza have emerged in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital, Sana’a, amidst their attacks on ships purportedly aiding Israel. US President Joe Biden expressed grief over the death of US-Israeli citizen Gad Haggai, believed to be killed by Hamas, and reiterated the US commitment to bringing home hostages. The international community is urged to enforce the UN resolution for the release of hostages held by Hamas and to ensure humanitarian access.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Improved Handling of IBC Cases in 2024: Legal Experts' Forecast

By Rafia Tasleem

Deconstructing Women Leadership: The Glass Cliff and the Quest for Authenticity

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Zambia's Election Outcome Sparks Controversy: Vice President of Zambia Must Prosper Expresses Disappointment

By Ebenezer Mensah

Unique Real Estate Deal: Waterfront Property Not for Sleeping

By Waqas Arain

Impending Family Reunion Highlights the Power and Perils of Social Med ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 hours
Impending Family Reunion Highlights the Power and Perils of Social Med ...
heart comment 0
Mizzima News Hour: Dec 28 Recap – Weather, History, Sports, and Afghanistan’s Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Mizzima News Hour: Dec 28 Recap - Weather, History, Sports, and Afghanistan's Legacy
Pope Francis’s Approval of Same-Sex Blessings Stirs Global Controversy

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Pope Francis's Approval of Same-Sex Blessings Stirs Global Controversy
Diplomacy in the Middle East: A Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Diplomacy in the Middle East: A Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
Pope Francis Cautions Against Dialoguing with the Devil

By Wojciech Zylm

Pope Francis Cautions Against Dialoguing with the Devil
Latest Headlines
World News
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
2 mins
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
2 mins
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
4 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
5 mins
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
6 mins
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
7 mins
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
8 mins
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
8 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
8 mins
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
4 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
8 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
37 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
46 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
56 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app