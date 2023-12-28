UN Security Council Passes Aid Resolution for Gaza Amid Mixed Reactions

In an unprecedented move, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution demanding large-scale aid deliveries to besieged Gaza. The resolution, borne out of days of intense negotiations, refrained from demanding an immediate ceasefire, a point that was speculated to be of utmost priority in the resolution.

Resolution Sponsors and Voting

The United Arab Emirates, playing a pivotal role in shaping the resolution, emphasized the urgency of a humanitarian ceasefire to prevent an impending famine in Gaza, as warned by aid agencies. Despite the resolution garnering 13 votes in favor, it faced abstentions from the United States and Russia. The US expressed concerns over the resolution’s lack of condemnation of Hamas, while Russia’s reasons remain undisclosed.

Implications and Reactions

The resolution has met with mixed reactions from involved parties. The Palestinian ambassador perceives it as a positive step, Hamas deems it insufficient, and Israel’s ambassador questions its necessity. The UN secretary-general, António Guterres, underscored Israel’s military offensive as the principal obstacle to aid distribution.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Unicef has sounded the alarm for at least 10,000 children in Gaza who face life-threatening malnutrition, with one in four households grappling with acute food insecurity. This crisis is exacerbated by the ongoing conflict and the disruption of essential supplies. The World Health Organization has undertaken high-risk missions to deliver supplies to hospitals in Northern and Southern Gaza, which are not only witnessing intense hostilities but also serving as shelters for displaced people.

International Solidarity and Conflicts

Protests in solidarity with Gaza have emerged in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital, Sana’a, amidst their attacks on ships purportedly aiding Israel. US President Joe Biden expressed grief over the death of US-Israeli citizen Gad Haggai, believed to be killed by Hamas, and reiterated the US commitment to bringing home hostages. The international community is urged to enforce the UN resolution for the release of hostages held by Hamas and to ensure humanitarian access.