UN Report 2023: Global Water Crisis May Spark Conflicts, 3.5 Billion Lack Safe Sanitation

Released on World Water Day, the United Nations' World Water Report 2023 sheds light on the dire global water crisis, revealing that almost 3.5 billion people worldwide lack access to safe sanitation while half of the global population faces water scarcity for several months each year. Highlighting the potential for disputes over water access to fuel global conflicts, the report, commissioned by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), underscores the urgent need for international cooperation and sustainable water management practices.

Water Scarcity: A Growing Global Challenge

According to the report, climate change, wars, conflicts, and other crises are exacerbating unequal access to water, with 2.2 billion people having no access to clean water and 3.5 billion people managing without hygienic sanitation. The report emphasizes that water scarcity has become more common, raising concerns over its impact on geopolitical tensions and fundamental rights, particularly affecting girls and women. The competition for water resources, primarily from agriculture, industry, and urban households, further complicates the situation, making sustainable management of water resources critical.

Financial Challenges and the Path Forward

The report outlines ambitious global goals for achieving universal access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene in 140 low- and middle-income countries by 2030, estimating a cost of approximately $1.7 trillion, or $114 billion per year. However, it also notes a 15% decline in official development assistance disbursements to the water sector between 2015 and 2021. The lack of participation from targeted communities in the planning and management of clean drinking water and resources management in many countries highlights the need for increased global cooperation and investment in water infrastructure and management policies.

Water for Prosperity and Peace

The theme of World Water Day 2023, "Water for Prosperity and Peace," serves as a call to action for sustainable water management and the fostering of peace through cooperation on water issues. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay's message emphasizes the importance of reconnecting with our planet and managing water resources sustainably to build peace and prosperity. With the report's findings serving as a stark reminder of the consequences of water scarcity, the global community is urged to prioritize water management to prevent future conflicts and achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.