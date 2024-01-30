UN-Habitat and Save the Children Partner for Child-Friendly Urban Development

In a groundbreaking initiative to enhance urban development and prioritize the needs of children, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and Save the Children have joined forces. This unique partnership, in particular, aims to improve the lives of children residing in slums and informal settlements, a demographic that is witnessing a rapid increase.

Addressing the Urban Childhood Crisis

Current projections indicate that by 2050, children living in slums could potentially reach 1.5 billion. This alarming increase underscores the urgent need to address the burgeoning urban childhood experiences crisis. The focal point of the partnership is the establishment of child-friendly public spaces, which are drastically lacking in low-income urban communities. The initiative also aims to influence urban planning and slum upgrading programs to be more inclusive and responsive to the needs of children.

Challenging Circumstances for Urban Children

Children in urban environments, particularly those living in slums, face a multitude of challenges. An estimated 500 million urban children grapple with inadequate housing, insufficient health services, and subpar educational facilities. The partnership strives to transform these cities and slums into clean, healthy, and sustainable environments, thereby ensuring the rights of children are upheld and their essential needs are met.

Fostering Advocacy and Inclusion

The collaboration between UN-Habitat and Save the Children is not limited to infrastructure and urban planning. It also extends to advocacy. By listening to children and their caregivers, the partnership aims to shape urban policies that genuinely reflect the needs of the youth. Additionally, these insights will contribute to advocacy efforts in global forums, including the World Urban Forum, thereby raising awareness of the urban challenges affecting children. The creation of green and safe spaces is another key aspect of the initiative. These spaces are deemed critical for children's well-being and community cohesion, especially during heatwaves and other climate-related issues.