Ultraflat Chiral Phosphorene: New Growth Method Unveils Unique Properties

In a trailblazing development, scientists have successfully cultivated ultraflat chiral phosphorene (BlueP) on a Cu(111) substrate using molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), producing sheets as large as the substrate, their size only restricted by the wafer. This groundbreaking research unveils a unique growth mode for phosphorene structures, with potential implications in various fields.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Superstructure

The scanning tunneling microscope (STM) images revealed that BlueP forms an ultraflat honeycomb lattice on the Cu(111) surface. This formation deviates from the typical buckled structure of BlueP, a result of a pronounced stretching effect for substrate matching. The resultant structure births a chiral superstructure, an attribute rarely associated with BlueP.

The formation of the chiral superstructure can be attributed to rotational stacking with the substrate and strain release generated by the lattice mismatch. The geometric phase analysis (GPA) on high-resolution STM images substantiates the inference of strain distribution contributing to the formation of the chiral structure.

Advertisment

Properties and Potential Applications

Data from scanning tunneling spectroscopy (STS) indicates that the ultraflat chiral BlueP is metallic, a stark contrast to the semiconducting nature of buckled BlueP. Field emission resonance (FER) spectroscopy reveals that different chiral units exhibit unique quantum oscillations, indicating varied local work functions (LWFs) and suggesting electron transfer from the substrate.

The study also demonstrated a reversible transformation between chiral and achiral phases, underscoring the adaptability of these structures. The potential of applying machine learning force field approaches for future studies to explore the formation of the chiral superstructure at the atomic level is also hinted at.

Besides the ultraflat BlueP's metallic character, which could find applications in transparent electrodes, the research concludes that the ultraflat BlueP on Cu(111) differs from prior predicted structures and possesses unique electronic properties due to substrate interaction. The implications of this study could be far-reaching, with potential applications in polarization optics, spintronics, and chiral catalysis.