Ulster County Welcomes Deborah DeWan as Its First Agricultural Services Administrator

In a landmark move for Ulster County’s agricultural sector, Deborah DeWan steps into history as the county's inaugural Agricultural Services Program Administrator. This announcement, made by State Senator Michelle Hinchey, marks a pivotal moment not just for DeWan but for the entire farming community within the county. With a rich tapestry of experience in agriculture, including her leadership role at the Rondout Valley Growers Association and various advisory positions, DeWan is now at the helm of pioneering agricultural programs aimed at fostering sustainability and resilience among local farms.

Advertisment

Seeds of Change: Elevating Ulster's Agriculture

Embedded within the county's economic development department, this new role signifies Ulster County's strategic commitment to nurturing its agricultural roots. The creation of the Agricultural Services Program Administrator position, announced by County Executive Jen Metzger, serves as a bridge between the county’s agricultural community and the broader objectives of economic sustainability and environmental stewardship. DeWan's mission is to spearhead initiatives that reinforce the agricultural sector's ability to adapt to challenges, including those posed by climate change, while unlocking new avenues for growth and prosperity.

Rooted in Experience: Deborah DeWan's Journey to Leadership

Advertisment

DeWan's appointment is the culmination of a career deeply intertwined with agriculture and community service. Her tenure as the executive director of the Rondout Valley Growers Association stands as a testament to her ability to unite farmers, policymakers, and the community towards common goals. In her new role, DeWan is poised to utilize her extensive network and knowledge to implement agricultural programs that are not only innovative but are also sensitive to the needs and aspirations of Ulster County's farmers. Her advisory roles in agriculture policy have equipped her with a nuanced understanding of the sector's dynamics, making her an ideal candidate to steer the county's agricultural agenda forward.

Harvesting Tomorrow: A Vision for Sustainable Farming

The significance of DeWan’s appointment extends beyond her personal achievements, heralding a new era of agricultural development in Ulster County. With a focus on leveraging ARPA funds, her work aims to fortify farmers against the impacts of climate change while enhancing economic viability and preserving vital agricultural lands. This holistic approach underscores the county's recognition of agriculture as a cornerstone of both the local economy and community well-being. Through DeWan's leadership, Ulster County embarks on a journey to ensure the long-term sustainability of its farming sector, embracing innovation while staying rooted in the values of community and environmental stewardship.

As Deborah DeWan takes the reins as Ulster County’s first Agricultural Services Program Administrator, her vision for a thriving, resilient agricultural sector becomes a beacon of hope for farmers and the community alike. With a blend of experience, passion, and a clear-eyed view of the future, DeWan stands ready to cultivate success in the fertile grounds of Ulster County. Her appointment not only reflects the county's dedication to its agricultural heritage but also its commitment to charting a sustainable path forward for generations to come.