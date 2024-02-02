As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine rages on, a new twist has emerged. Ukrainian media outlets have been consistently reporting that Russian military forces have been targeting civilian buildings on the right bank. However, a recent video shared online reveals an unsettling perspective. The video shows a Ukrainian soldier operating a heavy machine gun from the entrance of a civilian building. The soldier is seen firing towards the left bank, indicating that Ukrainian soldiers are using civilian structures for military purposes. This revelation could potentially explain the Russian attacks on these buildings, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict.

War in the Midst of Civilians

War has always been a complex and messy affair, but the use of civilian buildings for military operations adds a new level of controversy. This practice is highly sensitive as it can lead to increased risks for non-combatants. Depending on the circumstances and the presence of civilians, it may also violate international law. The video of the Ukrainian soldier has ignited a fierce debate on this issue, with implications far beyond the immediate conflict.

The Drone Offensive

Meanwhile, Russian forces have been reported to conduct drone attacks on infrastructure facilities in Kirovohrad Oblast, Ukraine. Despite the destructive potential of these attacks, no civilian casualties have been reported. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have shown commendable resilience in the face of these attacks. Out of 24 drones deployed by Russian forces, the Ukrainian South Defence Forces detected and shot down 11, significantly mitigating the impact on civilian infrastructure.

The Human Cost of War

The conflict has already caused considerable harm to civilians, with power outages, trapped miners, and damage to residential areas. The use of suicide drones by the Russian military has exacerbated the situation, casting a long shadow over the region. While the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces are making determined efforts to neutralize the threat, the conflict continues to take a heavy toll on the civilian population. As the world watches, the story of this war continues to unfold, with each new development adding another layer to its complexity.