BNN Newsroom

Ukraine Seeks Davos Support Against Russian Invasion; ECB Anticipates Interest Rate Cuts

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
Ukraine Seeks Davos Support Against Russian Invasion; ECB Anticipates Interest Rate Cuts

Ukraine is making a deliberate effort to mobilise support for its resistance to Russia’s invasion in the bustling hallways of the annual Davos summit. The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is a key player in this calculated action. He is not only planning a big speech but also holding bilateral meetings, like the one with Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan.

Ukraine’s Objective at Davos

The Ukrainian delegation has a clear agenda for the Davos summit. They are organizing roundtable discussions with global investors, focusing on post-war reconstruction and the handling of frozen Russian assets. A crucial aim for Ukraine is to resolve the complications in Brussels and Washington that are currently stalling over $100 billion in essential aid for their cause.

Plans for a Peace Summit

Furthering their peace initiative, Ukraine is planning to convene a summit on its peace proposal later in the year. While the specific date and location have not been confirmed, the objective is to bring together global powers and influencers for a constructive dialogue on the ongoing conflict.

European Financial Climate

In other developments relevant to the region, the finance ministers of the Euro area are set to delve into pressing matters of European competitiveness, trade vulnerabilities, and energy policy. Their discussions will follow a comprehensive briefing by ex-ECB president Mario Draghi. According to a recent survey of economists, the European Central Bank (ECB) is predicted to cut interest rates four times in the current year as inflation decreases faster than expected.

Houthi Threats and EU Response

Adding to the geopolitical tension, Houthi rebels have threatened to target commercial vessels from the US and UK. This aggressive stance has prompted the EU to consider launching a naval operation to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea, demonstrating the ripple effects of conflict and the need for collective security measures.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain

