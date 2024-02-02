UK Survey Sheds Light on Generational Perceptions and Influence

A comprehensive 2022 survey conducted in the United Kingdom has shed light on public perceptions surrounding the characteristics and influence of various generations. The research, conducted by The Policy Institute at King's College London and the Global Institute for Women's Leadership, polled 3,600 UK males aged between 16 and 29, revealing intriguing generational patterns in perspectives and beliefs.

Perceived Influence and Characteristics

Approximately 26% of respondents held the view that the Baby Boomer generation wields the most influence over political decisions. This perception was also notably shared for Generation X, indicating a common belief in the significant political sway of these older generations. Conversely, Generation Z, the youngest demographic surveyed, was characterized by 38% of respondents as being too easily offended and lacking the willingness to work hard to advance. This stark generational contrast highlights a divide in perceived values and work ethics.

Generation Z and Feminism

Among the intriguing findings, the survey revealed that younger men from Generation Z are more likely to believe that feminism has done more harm than good. In fact, one in four men stated that it is harder to be a man than a woman, reflecting a potential shift in gender perceptions among this generation. Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute, suggested that these views evidence an unusual generational pattern with Gen Z's opinions on feminism, pointing to a real risk of division among this emerging generation.

Intergenerational Inclusion at Work

Separately, new research from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), in collaboration with global consulting firm Protiviti, surveyed 1,450 employees in the finance, technology, and professional services industries in the UK and USA. The research explored the impact of intergenerational inclusive work practices on productivity, highlighting the challenges and potential opportunities of managing a multigenerational workforce. The report underscored the potential productivity gains from investing in creating intergenerationally inclusive workplaces, emphasizing the importance of bridging the generational divide.