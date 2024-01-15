en English
BNN Newsroom

UK Parliament's Costly Battle Against Resilient 'Super-Mice'

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:53 pm EST
UK Parliament’s Costly Battle Against Resilient ‘Super-Mice’

In an unprecedented struggle within the historic walls of the Palace of Westminster, the UK Parliament finds itself in a war against resilient ‘super-mice’, costing taxpayers over £100,000 annually.

These rodents, resistant to conventional pest control methods and boasting an alarming rate of sightings in the past year, have proven to be a formidable and costly adversary.

These mice pose a significant problem within the Parliament, not just due to their numbers, but also due to their resistance to traditional pest prevention measures.

They have even demonstrated first-time resistance to the anticoagulant rodenticide, difethialone. The financial toll of this seemingly endless war has been hefty, with the combined pest control costs for both Houses of Parliament nearing an eye-watering £360,000 over the past three years.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

