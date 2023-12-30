en English
BNN Newsroom

UK MPs Propose Novel Approach to Improve Men’s Health

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:55 pm EST
UK MPs Propose Novel Approach to Improve Men's Health

UK Members of Parliament (MPs) have suggested a novel approach to combat the lower life expectancy in men: deploying National Health Service (NHS) cancer testing vans to construction sites and sports grounds, and cardiac testing units to farmers’ markets. This move seeks to address the observation that men are less likely to use available health services, a trend that contributes to their higher rates of early mortality.

A New Strategy for Men’s Health

The recommendation came from the all-party parliamentary group for issues affecting men and boys. They are urging the NHS to develop a men’s health strategy and appoint a minister for men, reflecting the urgency of the situation as they claim men’s health is in crisis. Their proposal aims to bring health screening services directly to the places where men commonly work and socialize, thereby making it more convenient for them to undergo needed testing.

Addressing Societal Barriers

The group highlighted the societal pressures and barriers that deter men from seeking health services. There is a call for a more holistic approach to address these health issues, emphasizing the need for services to be offered outside of working hours or at the workplace, specifically to accommodate working-age men. By taking these services to locations frequented by men, the MPs believe they can improve health outcomes and potentially save lives.

A Broader Strategy to Combat Early Death Among Men

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to combat early death among men by increasing both the accessibility and uptake of preventive health services. By addressing the convenience factor and societal barriers, the MPs hope to stimulate a shift in health service utilization among men, thereby changing the current trajectory of men’s health in the UK.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

