UK Government's Social Housing Priority Plans Prompt Warnings of Increased Homelessness

In a move that has sparked considerable controversy, the UK government is considering prioritizing UK families for social housing. This move, however, has triggered alarm bells among various organizations. They warn that such measures could worsen the already dire homelessness situation. A collective letter, penned by over 12 bodies including local councils, housing professionals, and charitable organizations, was sent to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak voicing strong criticism against the proposed plans.

Ignoring the Root Cause

The organizations condemn the government's plans as a mere attempt at rationing scarce resources without addressing the root cause - the glaring shortage of housing. The letter underscores the urgent requirement to boost housing construction, pointing out that housebuilding has been lagging behind demand for several decades.

The focus of social housing, the organizations argue, should be on supporting those in dire need. Government data substantiates this, showing that 90% of new social housing lettings are already allocated to UK nationals.

The proposed policy, perceived by some as an attempt by Sunak to harden his stance on immigration, has been deemed potentially illegal and unworkable by experts. The joint letter draws attention to a dramatic reduction in funding for affordable housing since 2010 and a significant decline in the number of social homes delivered in England.