UK Government Retains Flexible Planning Permission Process Amid Calls for Reform

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Government officials have confirmed that there are no immediate plans to change the planning permission process for significant developments. Currently, developers have the discretion to seek full planning permission or opt for an outline permission that establishes the principles of the proposed development without detailed specifics. This system allows developers to manage their risks and investments more efficiently. The proposed change requiring developers to obtain outline planning permission before applying for full permission could potentially introduce an additional bureaucratic layer and slow down the development process.

The Planning Inspectorate Streamlines Appeals Process

From 1st April 2024, the Planning Inspectorate will only accept comments on planning and enforcement appeals submitted through the Appeals Casework Portal (ACP). This move will make the process more streamlined for residents, Local Planning Authorities (LPAs), and other interested parties. The ACP offers several benefits to all parties involved, making the process of sharing views with the Inspector more accessible and efficient. Ensuring those with accessibility needs are catered for, the Planning Inspectorate has alerted all LPAs to guide their communities in using the correct route for submitting their comments.

Government Stance on Planning Permission

The government has clarified that while applying for outline permission first can offer developers valuable input from DPC members and the public, they have no plans to mandate this step. The current system, albeit leading to a piecemeal approach to development, is balanced by the DPC’s awareness of previous applications. The Gibraltar Development Plan contract, worth a quarter of a million pounds, is a case in point of the intricacy involved in the planning application process.

Increased Time and Cost for SMEs

A recent study by planning and development consultancy Lichfields reveals that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) now face longer wait times and higher costs for obtaining outline planning permission. The time has increased from around 13 or 14 weeks in the 1990s to a year in 2023. Costs, too, have risen dramatically, from £12,000 (£28,000 in today’s money) in the 1990s to a staggering £125,000 today.

The decline in SME housebuilders, who delivered 39% of all homes built in England in 1988 compared to just 10% in 2020, has raised concerns. The report, Small Builders, Big Burdens, commissioned by the Land, Planning & Development Federation (LPDF) and United Trust Bank (UTB), urges government action to support these builders.

In a separate development, the government is introducing plans to allow residents to add up to seven storeys to their homes without planning permission through local street referendums. This proposal aims to encourage ‘gentle densification’ and increase house prices. However, there will be limitations based on the area, and certain regions such as listed buildings, national parks, and green belt land will be exempt from these street votes.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

