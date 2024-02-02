UK Government Criticized for Funding Charities Opposing Rwanda Bill

In a controversial turn of events, the UK Government has come under fire for its funding of 265 charities that are actively lobbying against the Rwanda Bill. These organizations, collectively backed by over £209 million in taxpayer-funded grants and contracts since 2020, have made a plea to the House of Lords, urging the rejection of the bill. The argument from these charities is that the proposed legislation undermines the universality of human rights and sets an undesirable precedent.

Charities in Opposition

The group of charities, largely focused on aiding refugees and migrants, has questioned the government’s decision to fund them while simultaneously advocating a bill they fervently oppose. Notable organizations like Freedom from Torture and the Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit, beneficiaries of substantial public grants, have been vocal in their opposition to the Rwanda Bill.

The Controversial Rwanda Bill

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill intends to prevent legal challenges to the government’s deportation scheme. This bill has faced substantial scrutiny in the House of Lords, with reservations raised about its potential impact on human rights. Critics argue that it outsources legal and moral responsibilities for refugees to nations less equipped to handle them. Despite these concerns, an attempt by the Liberal Democrats to terminate the Bill was voted down, even as small boat Channel crossings hit a record high for January.

Public Funding Under Scrutiny

The issue was brought to light following research by the Centre for Migration Control, which highlighted the extent of public funding these charities have received. Critics argue that it is contradictory for taxpayer money to fund entities that counteract government policy. The debate now centers around the disputed Rwanda Bill, with the opposing charities branding the policy as "deeply harmful".