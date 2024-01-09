en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal

Sub-postmasters in the UK, wrongfully convicted due to the infamous Horizon IT scandal, could see a light at the end of the tunnel as the government contemplates legislative action. The faulty software system, developed by Fujitsu, led to a series of false theft accusations spanning from 1999 to 2015. The convictions not only resulted in jail terms and bankruptcies but also drove some individuals to commit suicide.

A Call for Swift Action

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk stated that legislation to quash the convictions is actively considered, following calls from former justice secretaries including Sir Robert Buckland. So far, 93 convictions have been overturned, but the overwhelming number of remaining cases necessitates an expedited appeals process.

The Human Toll of the Scandal

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride underscored the urgency of the situation, citing the extensive suffering of the victims. The scandal has led to an independent inquiry into the matter, with Fujitsu expressing regret for its role and pledging support for the review.

Accountability Amidst Controversy

Amidst unfolding controversy, Paula Vennells, the former Post Office boss, announced her decision to return her CBE honor. Meanwhile, the UK government is not only addressing the scandal but is also contemplating holding Fujitsu legally or financially accountable, should the public inquiry find the firm at fault.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
9 seconds ago
Boston Calling 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup
Memorial Day Weekend 2024 in Allston, Massachusetts, is set to reverberate with the music of stars. The Harvard Athletic Complex will host the much-anticipated Boston Calling 2024, a musical extravaganza scheduled from May 24 to 26. The festival features a lineup of over 50 artists, promising a heady mix of genres and styles across the
Boston Calling 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup
Pokemon Company Shuts Down Pokemon TV; Points Fans to Other Streaming Platforms
1 hour ago
Pokemon Company Shuts Down Pokemon TV; Points Fans to Other Streaming Platforms
Kaley Cuoco Confronts Parenting Judgments on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
1 hour ago
Kaley Cuoco Confronts Parenting Judgments on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
How to Fix a Running Toilet: A Comprehensive Guide
35 mins ago
How to Fix a Running Toilet: A Comprehensive Guide
Micron Technology Unveils Game-Changing LPCAMM2 RAM Modules at CES 2024
40 mins ago
Micron Technology Unveils Game-Changing LPCAMM2 RAM Modules at CES 2024
Academic Resilience in South African Engineering Students: A Deep Dive
59 mins ago
Academic Resilience in South African Engineering Students: A Deep Dive
Latest Headlines
World News
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
1 min
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
Trump Impersonates Macron and Biden, Criticises Media at Iowa Rally
2 mins
Trump Impersonates Macron and Biden, Criticises Media at Iowa Rally
Nikki Haley Faces Backlash for Iowa Event Cancellation Amid Weather Warnings
2 mins
Nikki Haley Faces Backlash for Iowa Event Cancellation Amid Weather Warnings
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
2 mins
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
Former Rajasthan CM Appeals for Permission of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Manipur
2 mins
Former Rajasthan CM Appeals for Permission of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Manipur
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
2 mins
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
Luke Humphries Celebrates Darts Championship with Vegan Pastries from Greggs
3 mins
Luke Humphries Celebrates Darts Championship with Vegan Pastries from Greggs
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
3 mins
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
4 mins
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
6 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
37 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app