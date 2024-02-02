UE's Ja Lana and Jel Quizon Join Capital1 Solar Spikers for 2024 PVL Season

In a stunning move that marks a new era in Philippine volleyball, Ja Lana and Jel Quizon, former stalwarts of the University of the East's Lady Red Warriors, are making their professional debut with the newly-formed Capital1 Solar Spikers. The team is set to make its first appearance in the 2024 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference, which kicks off on February 20.

Transition to Professional Volleyball

Ja Lana and Jel Quizon will forgo their participation in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament. Instead, they will join forces with a cadre of seasoned players and ambitious newcomers to make a significant impact on the PVL. Among their teammates are Heather Guino-o, Jannine Navarro, and a host of athletes with experience in various PVL clubs and championships.

Return of Coach Roger Gorayeb

At the helm of the team will be Coach Roger Gorayeb, making a comeback to the PVL after a three-year hiatus. Gorayeb is known for his tactical acumen and ability to inspire his players. He expressed confidence in his team's hunger for playtime and their unwavering drive to win games.

Assembling a Winning Team

The team's roster also includes Rovie Instrella, Renesa Melgar, Sydney Niegos, and Lourdes Clemente, among others, with additional players to be announced in the coming days. The Romero family, owners of the solar energy company that sponsors the team, expressed their support for the team and their commitment to fostering a winning culture within Philippine volleyball. The Capital1 Solar Spikers' formation signifies the Romero family's dedication to the sport and their belief in the potential of the players.