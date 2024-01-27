UC Irvine Shakes NCAA Men's Volleyball Landscape, Upsets BYU

In a turning point for NCAA men's volleyball, UC Irvine, ranked seventh, handed a crushing defeat to No. 8 BYU, toppling their 18-match home winning streak in a four-set victory. The game's hero, Hilir Henno, played a pivotal role in UC Irvine's win, delivering an impressive 20 kills that left spectators in awe.

Notable Victories and Standout Performances

Other key matches that caught the eye included those of No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Long Beach State, and No. 4 Hawai'i, all of whom dominated their matches with commanding sweeps. UCLA, led by the unyielding Ethan Champlin with 17 kills, celebrated victory over UC San Diego. Long Beach State sustained their undefeated record by defeating Pepperdine, with Clarke Godbold's performance being particularly noteworthy. Hawai'i, too, displayed their strength by overpowering Purdue Fort Wayne, thanks to Alaka'i Todd and Spyros Chakas, in front of a crowd size last seen in 2008.

Surprises and Stellar Contributions

In the MIVA, No. 13 Loyola Chicago and No. 12 Lewis emerged victorious, with stellar performances from Lewis's Max Roquet and Loyola's Parker Van Buren. McKendree secured a win over King with a commendable performance from Kyle Wilson. EIVA teams, Harvard and NJIT, also tasted victory, with Owen Fanning and Patrick Mucherino making significant contributions.

Looking Ahead

As the dust settles on this day of inter-conference play, the teams look forward to the following day's games. UC Irvine, fresh off their stunning upset over BYU, will face them again, while other teams like Long Beach State, CSUN, and Loyola Chicago will be hosting matches, ready to keep the momentum going.