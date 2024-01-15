en English
BNN Newsroom

UBS Economist Arend Kapteyn Foresees ‘Mild Hard Landing’ for U.S. Economy in 2024

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
In an exclusive interview with SFC Markets and Finance, Arend Kapteyn, UBS Global Head of Economics and Strategy Research, presented an intriguing economic outlook for 2024. Kapteyn anticipates the United States experiencing a historically mild recession, or a ‘mild hard landing,’ underpinned by a contracting labor market and a consumer-led recession.

A Global Economic Slowdown Looms

The eminent economist also predicts a global economic slowdown this year, with weaker growth in powerhouse economies such as China and the United States. However, he remains optimistic about Asia’s growth prospects, particularly highlighting the resilience of the Chinese tech sector.

The Influence of Geopolitics and U.S. Elections

On the geopolitical front, Kapteyn sees conflicts having a limited impact on the global economy. Yet, he underscores the potential significant influence of the upcoming U.S. elections on global financial markets. The elections could introduce policy changes that may ripple across economies, causing shifts in financial markets.

Central Banks to Ease Policies

The UBS Global Head of Economics and Strategy Research also forecasts a reversal in inflation trends, with a downward trajectory expected to persist through 2024. This trend could lead to inflation levels nearing pre-pandemic rates. Consequently, Kapteyn anticipates most central banks, excluding the Bank of Japan, easing their policies this year. He projects the Federal Reserve to initiate rate cuts in March and reduce interest rates by a total of 275 basis points throughout the year.

Simultaneously, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to begin cutting rates in April. The timing of this decision is influenced by the ECB’s desire not to be the first central bank to cut rates. Despite weak economic data and low consumer confidence in Europe, a recession isn’t forecasted. The spending-real income imbalance in Europe is not as marked as it is in the U.S., which helps Europe avoid a full-blown recession.

BNN Newsroom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

