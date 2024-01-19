UAE's AI Minister Calls for Agile International AI Governance

In a thoughtful reflection on the swift advancements in AI technology, the United Arab Emirates' Minister for Artificial Intelligence warned of the urgent need for proper regulation. Drawing from his six years of experience in the role, the Minister compared the evolution of AI to historical leaps in mobility. He suggested that AI stands to human computation as airplanes stand to horseback travel - a significant leap forward, bringing both opportunities and challenges.

A Look at History

The Minister drew attention to historical disasters like Chernobyl and the Tenerife airport collision, which were precipitated by a lack of regulation. These incidents, he pointed out, prompted swift regulatory action. The danger of unregulated AI, he warned, could pose similar risks. The Minister criticized traditional governance models for their slow pace, deeming them inadequate for the fast-paced development of AI.

Advocating for Agile Governance

Addressing this challenge, the Minister advocated for a new, agile, and multilateral approach to governance. He proposed adopting simple, yet rational regulatory principles that would ensure AI serves human values and causes no harm. These principles, he suggested, should be akin to Isaac Asimov's 'Three Laws of Robotics' - clear, rational, and purposeful.

Call for International Cooperation

Highlighting the global nature of AI, the Minister underscored the need for international cooperation in establishing a universal framework of basic AI laws. He emphasized that the world needs to act swiftly and collaboratively to navigate the challenges and opportunities that AI presents.

In conclusion, the Minister's call for agile international AI governance underscores the urgency of regulating AI to avoid potential catastrophic events. His plea for a multilateral and agile approach to AI governance and the need for global cooperation to devise universal basic laws for AI resonates deeply in a world increasingly reliant on AI technology.