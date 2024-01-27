U.S. Seeks to Avoid Escalation in Red Sea Conflict: Gen. CQ Brown

Gen. CQ Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has underscored the United States' resolve to sidestep further escalation in its conflict with Iranian-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea. In an engaging dialogue with ABC News' Martha Raddatz, Gen. Brown shed light on the recent U.S.-led retaliatory strikes against the Houthis, which were instigated by the group's escalated aggression, including the deployment of anti-ship ballistic missiles.

Missile Attacks and Retaliation

One such missile found its mark on a British-operated oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, igniting a fire that consumed the vessel. In contrast, another was intercepted mid-flight by the USS Carney. The U.S. perceives these retaliatory strikes as a necessary deterrence measure and a means of safeguarding U.S. troops, rather than an attempt to intensify the conflict.

Houthi's Retaliatory Motive

The Houthis justify their actions as an act of retaliation against the U.S. and British support of Israel's ongoing war against Hamas. Fortunately, the tanker attack did not result in any casualties, as the crew managed to evacuate using a lifeboat. They were later rescued by the USS Carney and a French warship.

Lawmakers' Reactions and the Pentagon's Stance

While some U.S. lawmakers, including Mitch McConnell and Mike Johnson, back the U.S. response, others have urged President Biden to seek congressional authorization for such military undertakings. These lawmakers cite concerns about unauthorized involvement in conflicts and the potential for escalation with Iran-backed militias. On the other hand, the Pentagon has classified these strikes as acts of self-defense, arguing that they do not necessitate prior congressional approval.