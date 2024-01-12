U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain

Senior Biden-Harris Administration officials have engaged with manufacturers of RSV vaccines for infants, including Sanofi and AstraZeneca, underscoring the need for continued efforts to meet the current and projected market demand. This move comes amidst a backdrop of low vaccination rates for the latest COVID-19 and flu strains, posing a significant strain on healthcare systems.

RSV Vaccine Shortages

RSV vaccine shortages are causing a significant impact on hospitals and doctors’ offices across Virginia, including VCU’s Children’s Hospital of Richmond. The new vaccine is designed to prevent hospitalization among infants, but hospitals have only received about 13% of the expected doses. Consequently, healthcare providers are forced to ration the limited supply, prioritizing those at highest risk. The manufacturers of the RSV vaccine are hoping to supply 230,000 additional doses by the end of this month.

Meeting with Vaccine Makers

Senior U.S. officials met with the manufacturers of RSV immunizations for infants, including Sanofi and AstraZeneca, to push for sustained efforts to meet market demand. According to a White House statement, these meetings took place on Wednesday. The Administration and manufacturers pledged to continue conversations on increasing availability and meeting projected demand for the 2024-25 viral season.

Further Developments in the Pharma Industry

In related pharmaceutical developments, companies like Amgen and Pfizer are focusing on the obesity market, hoping to compete with successful treatments from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. In contrast, Novartis has halted its pursuit of Cytokinetics, leading to a sharp decline in the latter’s shares.