en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:20 am EST
U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain

Senior Biden-Harris Administration officials have engaged with manufacturers of RSV vaccines for infants, including Sanofi and AstraZeneca, underscoring the need for continued efforts to meet the current and projected market demand. This move comes amidst a backdrop of low vaccination rates for the latest COVID-19 and flu strains, posing a significant strain on healthcare systems.

RSV Vaccine Shortages

RSV vaccine shortages are causing a significant impact on hospitals and doctors’ offices across Virginia, including VCU’s Children’s Hospital of Richmond. The new vaccine is designed to prevent hospitalization among infants, but hospitals have only received about 13% of the expected doses. Consequently, healthcare providers are forced to ration the limited supply, prioritizing those at highest risk. The manufacturers of the RSV vaccine are hoping to supply 230,000 additional doses by the end of this month.

Meeting with Vaccine Makers

Senior U.S. officials met with the manufacturers of RSV immunizations for infants, including Sanofi and AstraZeneca, to push for sustained efforts to meet market demand. According to a White House statement, these meetings took place on Wednesday. The Administration and manufacturers pledged to continue conversations on increasing availability and meeting projected demand for the 2024-25 viral season.

Further Developments in the Pharma Industry

In related pharmaceutical developments, companies like Amgen and Pfizer are focusing on the obesity market, hoping to compete with successful treatments from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. In contrast, Novartis has halted its pursuit of Cytokinetics, leading to a sharp decline in the latter’s shares.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
16 mins ago
Zolciak-Biermann Foreclosure Feud: A Mansion, A Divorce, and A Bank
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, the reality TV stars, are embroiled in a legal tussle with Truist Bank over the looming foreclosure of their mansion located in Georgia. The bank is firm in its stance, asserting its right to foreclose the luxurious property, following the couple’s alleged default on their mortgage. This financial feud adds
Zolciak-Biermann Foreclosure Feud: A Mansion, A Divorce, and A Bank
New Educational Milestone: Construction Commences on Ballincollig Campus for Le Chéile and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin
2 hours ago
New Educational Milestone: Construction Commences on Ballincollig Campus for Le Chéile and Gaelscoil an Chaisleáin
Brunei's Prince Mateen to Uphold Royal Traditions in Wedding Ceremony
4 hours ago
Brunei's Prince Mateen to Uphold Royal Traditions in Wedding Ceremony
Cafe Conversion: A Beacon of Hope During Covid-19
35 mins ago
Cafe Conversion: A Beacon of Hope During Covid-19
Chaos in Paradise: Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Unrest
2 hours ago
Chaos in Paradise: Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Unrest
Kings Langley's Rectory Farm Housing Development Appeal: Public Inquiry to Decide
2 hours ago
Kings Langley's Rectory Farm Housing Development Appeal: Public Inquiry to Decide
Latest Headlines
World News
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance
6 seconds
Singapore's HSA Warns Against Weight Loss Products Sold on Shopee Containing Banned Substance
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
30 seconds
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle
37 seconds
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle
Paul Onuachu Steps Up for Nigeria in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
2 mins
Paul Onuachu Steps Up for Nigeria in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
Kwasi Nyantakyi's Silence with Ghana's President Since Corruption Scandal
4 mins
Kwasi Nyantakyi's Silence with Ghana's President Since Corruption Scandal
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
8 mins
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
16 mins
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
17 mins
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
20 mins
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app