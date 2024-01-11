en English
BNN Newsroom

U.S. Federal Government Takes On Housing Shortage: A Multi-Agency Effort to Convert Offices into Homes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:48 pm EST
U.S. Federal Government Takes On Housing Shortage: A Multi-Agency Effort to Convert Offices into Homes

In a shift towards sustainable development, the U.S. federal government has championed a major initiative to convert vacant office buildings into housing units. This groundbreaking effort, launched in October 2023, addresses the dual challenges of a national affordable housing shortage and a surplus of office spaces, a stark outcome of the post-pandemic world.

Multi-Agency Collaboration for Housing

This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration, involving the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Department of Transportation (DOT), Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Treasury, General Services Administration (GSA), and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Together, they are marshalling billions of dollars in support, including over $35 billion in lending capacity for transit-oriented development projects. In addition, the White House has released a comprehensive guidebook detailing over 20 federal programs that can be utilized to facilitate these conversions.

HUD and DOT’s Innovative Programs

HUD has reinvented its Community Development Block Grants program to directly fund office to housing conversions. Meanwhile, DOT has launched new federal programs, TIFIA and RRIF, specifically aimed at transit-oriented development. These programs are designed to ease the financial burden, making it possible for more buildings to be transformed into housing units.

Sustainability and Tax Incentives

On the environmental front, the DOE’s Better Buildings Initiative offers guidance on achieving zero emissions for conversions. Simultaneously, the Treasury highlights tax incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act, making these conversions financially attractive. The GSA is also playing its part by identifying surplus federal properties that could be redeveloped into residential spaces.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite this monumental effort, challenges persist. High costs and design intricacies make office-to-housing conversions complex, with estimates suggesting only 1 in 20 office buildings are suitable. Local zoning regulations and lengthy entitlement processes add to this complexity. However, the alignment of federal and local incentives could make these conversions more viable, marking a significant stride towards sustainable development.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

BNN Newsroom

