Two Additional Arrests in Beliatta Quintuple Homicide Case

In a significant breakthrough in the gruesome case of the quintuple homicide in Beliatta, two more suspects have been apprehended by the authorities. The suspects, two women aged 23 and 33, were arrested in Rathgama area by the officers from Hakmana Police Station on the morning of January 29. The arrest is part of the ongoing investigation into the heinous crime that took the lives of five individuals.

Alleged Involvement in the Crime

Evidence suggests that the suspects were not mere bystanders in the crime but active participants. They are believed to have facilitated the murderers by transporting the firearms used in the killing from Karapitiya to Boossa. The mode of transport was a motorcycle owned by one of the suspects. The duo's arrest adds an alarming angle to the case, shedding light on the intricate network of individuals involved in the dreadful incident.

Earlier Arrests

Prior to this development, four other individuals had been taken into custody in relation to the incident. One among them is suspected to have been the driver of the SUV used by the killers during the incident. The SUV was discovered by the investigators near Vidyaloka Pirivena in Galle, providing a crucial lead in the case.

Continuing Investigation

The Hakmana Police, leading the investigation, are not resting on their laurels after these arrests. They are delving deeper into the case to unearth more details and establish the full extent of the involvement of the arrested suspects in the murders. The investigation into this shocking crime continues, with the hope of bringing all those involved to justice.