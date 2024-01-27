TVS Motor Company Champions Diversity with 2024 Petronas TVS One Make Racing Championship Expansion

TVS Motor Company has heralded a new chapter in the world of motorsport by announcing the expansion of the 2024 Petronas TVS One Make Racing Championship. This advancement stands as a testament to TVS's commitment to fostering talent and diversity in motorsport. The eighth edition for women and third for rookies, the championship promises to be a platform where new and female riders can exhibit their prowess.

Training and Selection Rounds

The championship will conduct training and selection rounds from January to May across four cities in India. Aspiring participants are invited to register for the event, which guarantees full-day training sessions under the tutelage of TVS Racing's national champions. The training aims to boost the riders' skills, familiarizing them with the TVS Apache RTR 200 and RR 200 motorcycles.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the women's division demand participants to be at least 18 years old with a valid two-wheeler driving license. Younger women, aged between 15 to 18, must present Level 1 FMSCI-certified training from a racing school. Similarly, the rookie division is open to individuals aged between 15 to 18 years who have successfully completed the mandatory Level 1 FMSCI certification.

A Platform for Talent and Diversity

TVS Motor Company's initiative to include women and rookie divisions in the championship highlights its steadfast commitment to promoting talent and diversity in motorsport. The company's efforts are poised to redefine the motorsport landscape, providing unprecedented opportunities for new and female riders to showcase their abilities. This championing of diversity and talent in motorsport will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for aspiring racers, reaffirming TVS Motor Company's position as a leader in the industry.