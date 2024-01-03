en English
BNN Newsroom

TVision’s Power Score: A New Standard for Ranking Streaming Shows

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
TVision’s Power Score: A New Standard for Ranking Streaming Shows

TVision, a trailblazer in the world of streaming metrics, has unveiled its latest Power Score ranking for streaming shows, bringing into sharp focus the top programs that continue to keep viewers glued to their screens. This novel ranking system provides an impartial comparison of shows across a broad spectrum of platforms, taking into account several key factors such as viewer attention, available program time for the season, program reach, and the application’s reach.

Methodology Behind the Power Score

The Power Score aims to quantify the quality and viewer magnetism of shows, disregarding the size of the platform or its release schedule. The goal is to offer an ‘apples-to-apples’ comparison, enabling a fair assessment of programming content that cuts across different streaming services. This insightful approach helps discern what content is successfully capturing audiences’ attention amidst the fiercely competitive streaming landscape.

Disney Plus, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus Dominate the Top 20

TVision’s Power Score ranking showcases a rich representation of streaming services within the Top 20 shows. Disney Plus, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus each have three shows making their mark on the list, signifying their strong appeal to the audience. Netflix, the streaming behemoth, is not far behind, securing two spots in the ranking. The results underscore the diverse selection of content available to viewers, and the wide array of choices audiences have in the current streaming era.

Notable Mentions in the Ranking

Disney Plus’ ‘What If . . . ?’ (Season 2), Peacock’s ‘Dr. Death’ (Season 2), and Apple TV Plus’ ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ are among the shows that have made a notable impact in the rankings. Additionally, ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ from Disney Plus climbed to the top spot in TVision’s Power Score ranking during the festive week of December 25, indicating its immense popularity among viewers.

In conclusion, TVision’s Power Score ranking provides a unique perspective on the streaming world, highlighting the shows that are successfully captivating audiences across various platforms. It’s a testament to the evolving dynamics of the streaming landscape, and the diverse content that continues to engage viewers around the globe.

BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

