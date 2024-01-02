en English
BNN Newsroom

Turn Away No Longer: A Beacon of Hope for Foster Families Amidst Pandemic

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
When the world stood still amidst the COVID pandemic, Tracy and Jeremiah Walters chose to take action. With a spirit of altruism and a heart for their community, they founded Turn Away No Longer (TANL), a nonprofit organization committed to supporting foster children and families in need.

Reaching Out in Times of Crisis

While many succumbed to isolation and passive activities during the lockdown, the Walters couple utilized this time to help others. Recognizing the increased distress faced by foster families during the pandemic, they provided essential items like hygiene products and clothing, offering a ray of hope in a period of immense uncertainty.

Recognition and Expansion

Tracy Walters’ unwavering dedication to this cause has earned her a well-deserved recognition. She was named a finalist for the 2023 Community Person of the Year by The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board. But the Walters’ vision extends far beyond immediate relief measures. They plan to establish the TANL House in Anderson, a safe haven designed to serve as temporary accommodation for children awaiting foster home placement. This project, set to commence in fall 2024, aims to provide a nurturing environment for these children during a critical transition phase in their lives.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Tracy’s tireless efforts have not only benefited her community but have also inspired the next generation of leaders in youth and community development. Rebecca Mattson, a board member of TANL and a student at Butler University, is one such individual who has been deeply influenced by Tracy’s work. She aspires to emulate Tracy’s impact, using the practical experiences and encouragement Tracy has provided as a stepping stone towards her own contribution to the field.

In the face of adversity, Tracy and Jeremiah Walters have demonstrated the power of community spirit and the profound impact of dedicated individuals on the lives of those in need. Their story is a testament to the positive change that can be sparked even during the most challenging times.

BNN Newsroom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

