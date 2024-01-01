Turkey’s Diplomatic Agenda 2024: Navigating a Complex International Landscape

In the dawn of 2024, Turkey is set to sail in a turbulent sea of international politics. Under the seasoned helm of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, re-elected in May 2023, Turkey is poised to play a more decisive role amidst global and regional crises. The diplomatic itinerary of Ankara, the country’s capital, includes tasks as diverse as managing the COVID-19 pandemic, fostering stability, security, and cooperation, and potentially intervening as a peacemaker in the conflicts of Ukraine and between Israel and Palestine.

Turkey’s Adaptive Diplomacy

Turkey seeks to guard its national interests by reshaping alliances and adopting unilateral measures, responding to a world where globalization and liberalism are purportedly waning. The nation aspires to leverage its adaptability, agility, and readiness to spearhead new projects in a multipolar world, where the balance of power is still forming. The upcoming U.S. presidential election and European Parliament elections in 2024 will steer the Western world’s direction, while Turkey maneuvers these changes under Erdoğan’s firm governance.

Anticipations and Alliances

Ankara awaits U.S. approval for the sale of F-16 fighter jets and has greenlit Sweden’s NATO membership. Relations with the U.S., Canada, and Sweden may see an upswing if the defense agreement comes to fruition. However, a potential far-right victory in the European Parliament elections could throw a wrench in Turkey’s attempts to bolster its EU relations.

Engagements with Russia and Iran

Turkey’s diplomatic efforts will also hinge on engaging with Russia, particularly during President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled visit to Ankara, and with Iran, as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi plans a trip to Turkey. Both countries have been beneficiaries of certain geopolitical shifts and face challenges from the U.S. and Israel regarding their military capabilities and regional influence. Turkey will strive to convert competition into cooperation with Iran, especially in initiatives like the Zangezur Corridor and the Development Road Project, while persisting in its fight against the PKK terrorist organization.

Regional Stability and Counterterrorism Efforts

Beyond its immediate diplomatic concerns, Turkey aims to fortify the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and foster peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Moreover, Turkey is committed to counterterrorism efforts in Iraq and Syria, developing new defense and energy initiatives, seeking new partnerships, and mediating conflicts to ensure regional stability. As President Erdoğan stated in his New Year’s address, 2024 is the year of ‘real breakthroughs’ for Turkey, heralding a new era of robust diplomacy and international engagement.