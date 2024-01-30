Ugandan Entrepreneur's Tubayo Revolutionizes East African Tourism Industry

When Brian Namanya, a young entrepreneur from Uganda, embarked on a trip to Nairobi, he found himself grappling with the task of seeking local experiences. This struggle birthed Tubayo, an online travel marketplace that has since revolutionized the East African tourism industry. Tubayo, translating to 'we are everywhere' in Runyankole, has become a go-to platform for travelers seeking to explore the region's diverse offerings.

Tubayo's journey began on social media platforms, where Namanya and his team promoted and sold travel experiences. However, attracting customers proved challenging. A breakthrough came in the form of a $15,000 grant from Mastercard, allowing the team to develop a dedicated app in 2020. Since its inception, Tubayo has attracted about 77,000 users, a testament to its growing popularity.

Distinct Features of Tubayo

One of Tubayo's unique selling points is its payment system. Unlike other platforms, Tubayo accepts payments in local currencies and through mobile money apps, a feature that resonates deeply with local users. However, it's not all smooth sailing. The platform charges a 12% commission, a point of contention for some hosts who claim they pay up to 25%.

Despite the commission disputes and the challenges posed by the inability to inspect all listed offerings, Tubayo's achievements are undeniable. The platform has earned the title of Best Startup for 2022 and the 2023 Tech Influencer of the Year.

With an eye on the future, the company plans to expand beyond Uganda's borders, capitalizing on Africa's untapped tourism potential. Namanya's vision is to take a larger share of the African tourism market, fostering local tourism and creating job opportunities along the way.