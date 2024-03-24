TSMC Holds Firm on Gross Margin Goals Amid Taiwan's Electricity Rate Surge

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), one of the most significant power consumers in Taiwan, has decided to keep its long-term gross margin target steady despite the recent government mandate to increase electricity tariffs. This move comes as the Taiwanese government announced an average 11% hike in electricity rates to mitigate the financial losses of the state-owned Taiwan Power Co., pushing TSMC’s annual electricity expenses up by approximately NT$4 billion ($0.108 per kWh for industrial users).

Strategic Energy Conservation

In response to the rising costs, TSMC has launched a comprehensive energy conservation initiative, spearheaded by five task forces focusing on different aspects of its operations. These efforts have led to significant reductions in power consumption, amounting to a decrease of 700 million kWh annually, equivalent to nearly 360,000 metric tons less in carbon dioxide emissions. Notably, optimizations in 12-inch wafer production equipment and collaborations with EUV suppliers have resulted in substantial energy savings, showcasing TSMC’s commitment to environmental responsibility and operational efficiency.

Impact on the Semiconductor Industry

The electricity rate adjustment is expected to ripple through Taiwan's semiconductor sector, affecting other key players to varying degrees. Nanya Technology Corp., a major DRAM supplier, anticipates a minor increase in costs between 1-3%, while Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. expects a 15% rise in its electricity bill, translating to a 1.5% increase in operating costs. United Microelectronics Corp. also foresees a slight impact on its profit margins but remains focused on enhancing energy conservation measures. Meanwhile, GlobalWafers Co. predicts a possible slight decrease or stability in its gross margin, despite higher electricity expenses, thanks to its commitment to renewable energy sources in its production processes.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges posed by the electricity rate hike, TSMC’s steadfast approach to maintaining its gross margin targets while actively pursuing energy conservation demonstrates its resilience and strategic foresight. The company's ability to adapt to external pressures while upholding its commitment to sustainability sets a precedent for other industry players. As TSMC continues to innovate in energy efficiency and operational excellence, its journey offers valuable insights into managing operational costs in an environmentally conscious manner, ensuring its leadership position in the global semiconductor market remains unchallenged.