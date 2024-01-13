en English
BNN Newsroom

Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social

In a series of posts on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump voiced his vexation towards the nation’s judicial system. He criticized Republican-appointed judges for their overzealous attempts to maintain impartiality, often culminating in what he perceives as unfavorable rulings. Conversely, he charged Democrat-appointed judges with delivering biased rulings that fall in line with their party’s ideologies.

Trump Cites Andrew McCarthy’s Remarks

Trump referenced the comments of conservative former prosecutor Andrew McCarthy about the judicial hostility he encounters. According to Trump, such hostility is unwarranted as his cases lack any egregious crimes or unethical lawyer conduct. He also underscored McCarthy’s point regarding the absence of victims in the $370 million civil lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against the Trump Organization, a suit that Trump has repeatedly labeled as baseless and politically motivated.

Trump Lambastes Judge Lewis Kaplan

Further, Trump took aim at Judge Lewis Kaplan for denying his request for a one-day delay of his trial in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case so he could attend his mother-in-law’s funeral. He also criticized the scheduling of the trial to coincide with the New Hampshire primary week, viewing it as a calculated move to create a media frenzy and disrupt his political activities.

Trump’s Judicial Trials

Despite his grievances, Trump acknowledged that the judge overseeing his classified documents trial in South Florida has escaped his criticism. In an apparent attempt to illustrate his predicament, he contrasted his situation with past presidents who, despite having engaged in wars, have not faced indictments. In contrast, Trump is confronted with multiple potential indictments for merely retaining documents.

Trump’s dissatisfaction with the judiciary comes as he faces a series of legal challenges, including a defamation case filed by columnist E. Jean Carroll and a civil lawsuit from the New York Attorney General. His comments on Truth Social are indicative of his concerns about the fairness of these trials and his perception of bias within the judicial system.

BNN Newsroom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

