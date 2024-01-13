Trudy Harrison Backs Civil Nuclear Roadmap: A New Dawn for UK’s Nuclear Sector

MP for Copeland, Trudy Harrison, has endorsed the recently unveiled Civil Nuclear Roadmap by Andrew Bowie MP, the minister for nuclear. Lauding the roadmap as the most exhaustive strategy for the nuclear sector, she highlighted its emphasis on amplified collaboration between civil and defense sectors, the ambition to augment the nuclear workforce by twofold, the extension of a fleet of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and substantial investment in domestic nuclear fuels.

Nuclear Energy: A Key Player in Net-Zero Emissions

Harrison accentuated the significance of nuclear energy in achieving net-zero carbon emissions. She firmly believes that her area, historically associated with nuclear development since Calder Hall, stands on the verge of a nuclear renaissance. The roadmap’s plan to escalate nuclear power generation up to fourfold to 24 gigawatts by 2050 cements her conviction.

Stimulating the Expansion of the Nuclear Sector

The blueprint includes a commitment to invest in advanced nuclear fuel production and back the development of small modular reactor technology. The UK government is poised to inject up to £300 million into the production of the fuel needed for high-tech new nuclear reactors. Additionally, it will provide £10 million to nurture the skills and sites required to produce other advanced nuclear fuels domestically.

A595 Road Upgrade: A Priority Issue

On a local note, Harrison pointed to the A595 road, arguing its upgrade is vital for the area’s development. She sought assurance from the minister that Copeland will be given priority status in future nuclear decisions, indirectly linking local infrastructure enhancement with the broader nuclear expansion program.