Troops Ramp Up Security for Ramadan Amid Threats, DHQ and DSS Urge Vigilance

As the Muslim faithful prepare for Ramadan, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that troops deployed nationwide are ready to tackle any arising security threats. This readiness was echoed by the Department of State Services (DSS), which also called for heightened vigilance from the public against the backdrop of potential threats, including those from improvised explosives. Both bodies emphasized the need for tolerance, dialogue, and peaceful coexistence among all citizens during this period.

Preparedness and Assurance

The DHQ, through a statement by the Director Media Operation, Maj. Gen. Buba Edward, assured the public of the troops' capability and readiness to handle security challenges during Ramadan. "Even as Ramadan is about to commence, troops are ready as a formidable force for the threats and know how to deal with them," Edward stated. This announcement comes at a critical time when national security is of paramount concern, with the DSS also urging citizens to remain observant and report any suspicious activities, objects, or movements to relevant security agencies.

Recent Achievements and Operations

Maj. Gen. Buba Edward highlighted the troops' recent achievements in combating terrorism and related crimes. Over the past week, troops have neutralized 210 terrorists and arrested 142, alongside rescuing 46 kidnapped hostages. In the Niger Delta region, efforts to curb oil theft resulted in the denial of approximately N2.2 billion in potential losses. Troops discovered and destroyed illegal refining sites, recovering significant quantities of stolen crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products. These operations underscore the military's commitment to national security and the protection of economic assets.

Continued Vigilance and Cooperation

The combined statements from the DHQ and DSS not only highlight the preparedness of the armed forces but also stress the importance of public cooperation and vigilance, especially during significant periods like Ramadan. The call for tolerance and peaceful coexistence serves as a reminder of the need for unity in the face of threats to national security. As troops continue their efforts on the battlefield, the role of the citizenry in maintaining security through awareness and reporting cannot be understated.

As Ramadan approaches, the assurances from the DHQ and DSS offer a sense of security to the public. However, these statements also serve as a reminder of the persistent threats that exist and the ongoing efforts required from both the military and civilians to ensure a peaceful and secure environment. The collective effort towards vigilance and tolerance underscores the importance of cooperation in maintaining national security and fostering an environment conducive to peaceful coexistence.