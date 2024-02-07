Triple J Enterprises, Inc. Donates $10,000 to Guam Nonprofits

Triple J Enterprises, Inc., a corporate entity renowned for its philanthropic endeavors, has recently made a substantial contribution to the Guam community by donating a total of $10,000 to four local nonprofit organizations. This generous act of charity is part of the company's ongoing commitment to effecting positive change and providing support to those in need within the local community.

Beneficiaries of the Charitable Act

The beneficiaries of this substantial donation include Sanctuary Guam, Guam Cancer Care, Safe Haven Guam, and Bake Their Day. Each of these organizations carries out significant work in their respective areas, offering support, safety, and resources to individuals grappling with various forms of hardship.

Sanctuary Guam is dedicated to providing a safe haven for those in need; Bake Their Day focuses on uplifting spirits through the joy of baking; Guam Cancer Care is committed to offering assistance and resources to those affected by cancer; and Safe Haven Guam works tirelessly towards offering shelter and protection to survivors of domestic violence and abuse.

Source of Funds

The funds for this charitable donation were raised from the Triple J 5K Bubble Color Run held on November 18, 2023. This event witnessed a turnout of more than 1,000 enthusiastic runners and over 250 dedicated volunteers, all coming together to support these worthy causes.

Impact on the Community

This financial injection from Triple J Enterprises, Inc. is expected to bolster the operations of these nonprofits, enabling them to maintain and expand their valuable work in serving the community. It is a testament to Triple J Enterprises' dedication to making a positive impact in the Guam community, as demonstrated by company president and COO Jeff Jones and senior vice president Jay Jones.