Tri-City Real Estate Market Witnesses Significant Growth: Caution Voiced

As of July 1, 2023, the real estate segment in the Tri-City area of the Lower Mainland, specifically in the village of Belcarra, encountered significant growth. Single-family homes and land values soared by nine percent from the previous year, a rise considerably higher than the rest of the region. As per the data, Coquitlam witnessed a four percent increase, Port Coquitlam and Maple Ridge a three percent rise, Port Moody and New Westminster a two percent increase, Anmore a one percent, and Burnaby and Vancouver a four percent growth.

Small Municipalities Cautioned

Despite the reported spikes, Bryan Murao, a Lower Mainland residential assessor, voiced caution. He indicated that such significant increases in small municipalities may not necessarily reflect a general trend due to their lower property counts. Meanwhile, multi-family dwellings, including apartments and townhomes, saw a lesser assessment increase. Some areas like Port Moody and Vancouver remained unchanged.

2024 Property Tax Assessments

Home and business owners in the region are set to receive notifications about their 2024 assessments. These evaluations are crucial for determining the property taxes they will pay in July. In light of this, the Coquitlam city council has adopted a budget with an 8.92 percent increase in property taxes, while Port Coquitlam and Port Moody are mulling over increases of 5.58 percent and 8.13 percent, respectively.

British Columbia’s Residential Component

In British Columbia, a significant component of properties have a residential element. The Tri-City News unveiled the top 20 homes in the Tri-Cities with the highest assessments, with the property located at 3333 Caliente Place in Coquitlam, valued at a whopping $13.1 million, topping the list. Residents with queries about their property assessments can reach out to BC Assessment for more information or to file a complaint by January 31 for a review by an independent panel.