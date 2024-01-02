en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Tri-City Real Estate Market Witnesses Significant Growth: Caution Voiced

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST
Tri-City Real Estate Market Witnesses Significant Growth: Caution Voiced

As of July 1, 2023, the real estate segment in the Tri-City area of the Lower Mainland, specifically in the village of Belcarra, encountered significant growth. Single-family homes and land values soared by nine percent from the previous year, a rise considerably higher than the rest of the region. As per the data, Coquitlam witnessed a four percent increase, Port Coquitlam and Maple Ridge a three percent rise, Port Moody and New Westminster a two percent increase, Anmore a one percent, and Burnaby and Vancouver a four percent growth.

Small Municipalities Cautioned

Despite the reported spikes, Bryan Murao, a Lower Mainland residential assessor, voiced caution. He indicated that such significant increases in small municipalities may not necessarily reflect a general trend due to their lower property counts. Meanwhile, multi-family dwellings, including apartments and townhomes, saw a lesser assessment increase. Some areas like Port Moody and Vancouver remained unchanged.

2024 Property Tax Assessments

Home and business owners in the region are set to receive notifications about their 2024 assessments. These evaluations are crucial for determining the property taxes they will pay in July. In light of this, the Coquitlam city council has adopted a budget with an 8.92 percent increase in property taxes, while Port Coquitlam and Port Moody are mulling over increases of 5.58 percent and 8.13 percent, respectively.

British Columbia’s Residential Component

In British Columbia, a significant component of properties have a residential element. The Tri-City News unveiled the top 20 homes in the Tri-Cities with the highest assessments, with the property located at 3333 Caliente Place in Coquitlam, valued at a whopping $13.1 million, topping the list. Residents with queries about their property assessments can reach out to BC Assessment for more information or to file a complaint by January 31 for a review by an independent panel.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

30 Years of 'What Christmas is All About': A Tradition of Hope in Advance Community

By Bijay Laxmi

Laughter League Marks 16 Years of Spreading Joy and Positivity

By Safak Costu

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Michael Allio Reflects on Roller-Coaster Year, Breakup with Danielle Maltby

By BNN Correspondents

Seaside Heights to Build All-Inclusive Playground at Sunset Beach

By Safak Costu

Google Docs Dating: A Novel Approach to Finding Love in the Digital Ag ...
@BNN Newsroom · 55 mins
Google Docs Dating: A Novel Approach to Finding Love in the Digital Ag ...
heart comment 0
Blitzkrieg Pro Mandibles Event: Miracle Generation Defends IWTV Tag Titles

By BNN Correspondents

Blitzkrieg Pro Mandibles Event: Miracle Generation Defends IWTV Tag Titles
Anne Hegerty’s Victory on ‘The Chase’ Sparks Controversy and Social Media Outrage

By BNN Correspondents

Anne Hegerty's Victory on 'The Chase' Sparks Controversy and Social Media Outrage
Netflix’s Holiday Week Dominated by Movies: ‘Rebel Moon’ Leads the Charge

By Olalekan Adigun

Netflix's Holiday Week Dominated by Movies: 'Rebel Moon' Leads the Charge
Norwich Area High Schools Shine in Winter Sports Season

By Nitish Verma

Norwich Area High Schools Shine in Winter Sports Season
Latest Headlines
World News
The Paradox of THC Vape Pens in Texas: Legal for Some, Illegal for Others
14 seconds
The Paradox of THC Vape Pens in Texas: Legal for Some, Illegal for Others
ESPN Apologizes for Inadvertent Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl Game
1 min
ESPN Apologizes for Inadvertent Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl Game
Declining Support for Biden Among Black and Latino Voters: Implications and Responses
2 mins
Declining Support for Biden Among Black and Latino Voters: Implications and Responses
Paramedic Chief Proposes Bylaw to Limit Roadside Memorials for First Responders' Mental Health
2 mins
Paramedic Chief Proposes Bylaw to Limit Roadside Memorials for First Responders' Mental Health
Chicago Sports in 2023: A Year of Turmoil
2 mins
Chicago Sports in 2023: A Year of Turmoil
Latina Democrats Prioritize Abortion Rights in 2024 Campaigns
4 mins
Latina Democrats Prioritize Abortion Rights in 2024 Campaigns
2023: A Year of Highs and Lows for Chicago Sports
4 mins
2023: A Year of Highs and Lows for Chicago Sports
Kurt Angle Reflects on Career: WrestleMania 21 Match 'Greatest of All Time'
4 mins
Kurt Angle Reflects on Career: WrestleMania 21 Match 'Greatest of All Time'
Six NFL Players Poised as Potential Trade Candidates in 2023 Offseason
4 mins
Six NFL Players Poised as Potential Trade Candidates in 2023 Offseason
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
22 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app