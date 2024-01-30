Trelleborg Unveils Advanced Marine Fender Test Facility in Qingdao

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, a global leader in engineered polymer solutions, has significantly expanded its manufacturing footprint in Qingdao, China, with a cutting-edge marine fender test facility. The state-of-the-art facility is meticulously designed to comply with the imminent PIANC WG 211 guidelines, a comprehensive set of standards that aim to streamline marine fender manufacturing, design, testing, and certification.

Setting New Standards in Marine Fender Manufacturing

The PIANC WG 211 guidelines seek to address the maritime industry's long-standing lack of unified standards in the realm of marine fender production. Trelleborg's involvement in the development process of these guidelines has spanned over a decade, underscoring its unwavering commitment to enhancing safety and longevity in port operations. The Qingdao test facility is equipped with advanced machinery capable of conducting comprehensive testing of marine fenders. It is designed to simulate real-world scenarios and evaluate fender performance under diverse load conditions.

Embodying Quality and Precision

The facility's climate-controlled environment ensures strict adherence to the rigorous requirements of the new guidelines. Richard Hepworth, Business Unit President of Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, emphasized the significance of establishing new quality benchmarks for the industry and delivering solutions that meet the evolving challenges faced by their clientele.

Trelleborg's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation is further exemplified by its continued investment in the Chinese market, a critical component of the company's global growth strategy.