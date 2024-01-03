Tree Removal Paves the Way for Highway 56 Project in LeRoy

In the small town of LeRoy, Minnesota, residents will notice the sound of chainsaws echoing through the air come Monday, January 8th. This marks the commencement of a significant tree removal operation, a necessary step in the preparatory work for the much-anticipated Highway 56 construction project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Upcoming Highway 56 Project

The Highway 56 project is an ambitious undertaking slated to begin in earnest during the spring of 2024. It involves the reconstruction of a 1.2-mile stretch of Highway 56 running through LeRoy. But before the heavy construction equipment rolls in, a substantial number of trees lining the highway must be removed.

Tree Removal: A Necessary Measure

Why the need for such drastic action? The trees in question, many of which are situated precariously close to the roadway, are unlikely to survive the impending construction process. Furthermore, these trees, primarily located on MnDOT property, pose potential safety hazards if left standing during the construction phase. As such, their removal is seen as a necessary precautionary measure.

Consideration for Private Property and Ecology

It’s not all about concrete and asphalt, though. MnDOT is also taking steps to ensure that any impacts on private land and local ecology are minimized. If any trees on private property are affected by the removal process, MnDOT has committed to notifying the owners and providing compensation in the form of funds to plant new trees. This gesture demonstrates a degree of respect for the local residents and their property rights.

Furthermore, the tree clearing activity has been strategically scheduled between November and March. This timing isn’t arbitrary; it’s a conscious decision aimed at mitigating impacts on the northern long-eared bats, a threatened species that calls the southeastern Minnesota area home. By conducting the tree removal during these cooler months, MnDOT hopes to protect the bats’ nesting period and minimize disruption to this fragile ecosystem.