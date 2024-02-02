Travel-Related Dengue Case Reported in Hawai'i: Precautions Advised

An individual returning from a trip to countries endemic with dengue fever has been diagnosed with the disease in Hawai'i, as reported by the state's Department of Health (DOH). The dengue virus, a mosquito-borne illness, is not native to Hawai'i, appearing predominantly in travelers returning from regions where the disease is prevalent. The last instance of a locally contracted case was recorded in 2016, reminding us that while the disease is not endemic to the region, it still poses a potential threat.

Preventing the Spread

The DOH is actively engaging in mosquito reduction efforts in areas with suspected or confirmed dengue cases to impede the spread of the virus. These activities are particularly crucial, considering that dengue is transmitted from person to person via mosquito bites. The public has been urged to contribute to these preventive measures. One of the most effective ways individuals can assist is by eliminating potential mosquito breeding grounds. This can be achieved by removing standing water around homes and properties, a simple yet effective method to curb mosquito populations.

Travel Precautions and Symptoms

The DOH has issued a series of recommendations for travelers heading to dengue-endemic areas. These include using insect repellents registered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), wearing protective clothing, and choosing accommodations with air conditioning or proper screening to keep mosquitoes at bay. These precautions should continue for three weeks upon return from the trip. If any symptoms of dengue develop within two weeks of travel, medical attention should be sought immediately.

The symptoms of dengue vary in severity and may include fever, nausea, and body aches. Most individuals recover within a week, but severe illness can occur, warranting the need for vigilance and immediate medical care if symptoms surface.