Transport Minister to Attend Inverness Event for A9 Dualling Programme Renewal

Scotland's Transport Minister, Fiona Hyslop, is to partake in a stakeholder event in Inverness, earmarking a series of engagements designed to instil renewed faith in the government's commitment to the A9 dualling programme. The much-anticipated project has been beleaguered by delays, but a recent announcement by Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Mairi McAllan, has set a new target completion date for 2035.

Government Response to Growing Pressure

The announcement came as a response to mounting pressure on the government, leading to the First Minister, Humza Yousaf, signing a pledge with the Inverness Courier to expedite the dualling and concentrate on bolstering infrastructure in the Highlands. Transport Scotland has now arranged a series of five drop-in events, set to occur between February 14 and February 29 across various locations, including Aviemore, Dalwhinnie, Pitlochry, Perth, and Inverness. In Inverness, Ms Hyslop will be partaking in an additional briefing.

Open Dialogues and Transparency

The purpose of these events is to provide an open platform for communities to view plans and pose questions about the A9 Dualling. Gemma Patterson, the head of A9 Dualling delivery, stressed the importance of maintaining an open dialogue with the communities and businesses affected by the project. The upcoming drop-in exhibitions along the A9 corridor are specifically designed to give communities an opportunity to view plans for the completion of the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

A Renewed Commitment

Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop's attendance at the stakeholder event in Inverness is a clear demonstration of the government's renewed commitment to the A9 dualling programme. These events aim to bolster public confidence in the government's promises, with the new target date of 2035 firmly in sight. Officials from Transport Scotland will be present to handle queries and maintain constructive dialogue with the communities.