Transforming Pakistan's Global Standing Through IT: Comsats University Seminar Highlights

At a seminar hosted by Comsats University Attock, the transformative potential of Information Technology (IT) in bolstering Pakistan's global standing was brought into sharp focus. The event witnessed the participation of eminent personalities such as Former Naval Chief Asif Sandhila and Former Federal Secretary Hamid Nawaz Khan.

Investment in IT Education

CEO Education Sajida Mukhtar announced a significant investment of Rs 25 million dedicated to the upgrade of IT labs in government schools in Attock. This initiative is set to directly benefit an estimated 550 students, marking a definitive step towards enhancing IT education in the region. Further strengthening the initiative, 300 IT teachers have successfully completed a five-day intensive training program geared towards the enhancement of IT education.

'Learn And Run IT' Program

Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza commended the 'Learn And Run IT' program, an initiative designed to economically empower students by equipping them with in-demand skills such as freelancing and graphic designing. As part of a broader strategy, over 150 IT labs are undergoing upgrades in collaboration with prestigious academic institutions, including the Lahore University of Sciences (LUMS).

Women Empowerment through Education

The seminar further underscored the crucial role of education in empowering women in Pakistan, emphasizing that the country's progress is inextricably linked to the progress of its fifty percent female population. The event also featured speeches by various dignitaries, the distribution of shields and certificates, and the signing of a memorandum for the upgrade of 13 government schools in Attock, in partnership with the District Education Authority Attock.