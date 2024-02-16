Transforming Jammu: Mandeep Kaur's Vision for Urban Development and Sustainability

In the bustling city of Jammu, amidst the daily hustle and bustle, significant strides are being made towards urban development and sustainability. Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, embarked on an extensive tour of the city, casting a meticulous eye over the progress of the Jammu Smart City project, a beacon of modernization and development.

A Vision for a Smarter Jammu

With a keen focus on the comprehensive development of Jammu city, Kaur's journey began with an inspection of the ongoing works under the ambitious Jammu Smart City project. Her agenda was clear – to ensure that the pace of work was accelerated and that the projects adhered strictly to quality parameters. The visit wasn't just a routine inspection but a mission to push the boundaries of what's possible in urban development.

Among the numerous sites visited were the newly constructed repository and electric bus depot, landmarks of progress in the city's journey towards smart urban mobility. The operational progress of e-buses was reviewed, and the implementing agencies were urged to increase the pace of work. This initiative is not only a leap towards reducing the carbon footprint but also enhancing the quality of life for Jammu's residents.

Beyond Infrastructure: A Commitment to Sustainability

Kaur's tour was comprehensive, covering various projects under the Swachh Bharat Mission, which underscores the city's commitment to cleanliness and sustainability. The visit to the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant and Sewage Treatment Plant highlighted the city's efforts to manage waste effectively and underscored the importance of full utilization of these assets.

The Bandu-Rakh 5 TPD Material Recovery Facility (MRF) and the upcoming 5 TPD Material Recovery Centre (MRC) were also under scrutiny. The importance of proper waste management was emphasized, with instructions to start composting and increase the capacity of the MRF. These facilities are crucial in Jammu's journey towards sustainable waste management and circular economy.

Ensuring the Full Utilization of Assets

During her visit to the commercial complex at Jeevan Nagar, Kaur urged officials to expedite the remaining work, showcasing her dedication to not just the creation but the complete utilization of the city's assets. The tour also included visits to the slaughterhouse at Gujjar Nagar and Dogra Hall, where she directed officials to prioritize the completion of pending works and consider outsourcing for optimal operation.

The under-construction cattle pound at Bandhu-Rakh and the JMC cattle pound at Dogra Hall were also inspected. Kaur encouraged officials to utilize cow dung compost from Dogra Hall in JMC parks and gardens, a testament to her vision of integrating sustainability in every facet of urban development.

The tour conducted by Mandeep Kaur is a vivid illustration of the government's commitment to transforming Jammu into a smart city, where development and sustainability go hand in hand. Through meticulous inspections and direct instructions, Kaur has set the stage for a rapid pace of work, full utilization of assets, and adherence to quality parameters. This initiative not only promises a brighter future for the city but also sets a benchmark for urban development across the country.