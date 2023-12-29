en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:10 am EST
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

The year 2023 has been a watershed moment for the investment industry, with significant transformations occurring in various sectors. Globe Advisor’s collection of articles highlights some of these major developments, offering an insightful glimpse into the shifting dynamics of this complex industry.

The Emergence of CIRO

A landmark change has been the merger between the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. This amalgamation has birthed the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), an entity aiming to harmonize rules and improve efficiencies. This change has introduced a dual registration structure, drastically simplifying the process for mutual fund advisors to serve their clients without additional supervision.

Rising Inflation

Another significant challenge confronting the industry has been the persistent rise in inflation. This issue has prompted financial advisors and their clients to reassess financial plans. Some advisors, such as Jason Evans, are choosing to project inflation higher than the standard guidelines to address client concerns more effectively.

Insurance Industry Transformations

The pandemic has also expedited changes in the insurance industry. The adoption of electronic signatures and a swift application process for life insurance products are notable examples of these transformations. The emerging growth area of cross-border financial advice is shaping the industry due to the complex wealth management needs spanning multiple jurisdictions.

Demographic Shifts

Influenced by demographic shifts, especially among baby boomer clients, the topics of discussion with advisors are now focusing more on healthcare and eldercare. Furthermore, wealth management firms in Canada are participating in a technology arms race, providing advanced financial planning tools to advisors. An observable shift in hiring strategies has seen an increasing demand for certified financial planners (CFPs) as clients seek comprehensive financial advice.

Young Investors Driving Changes

Younger investors, including millennials, Gen X, and Gen Z, are also driving changes. With their growing financial situations and assets, they require more complex financial advice, necessitating a transformation in the industry’s approach.

As we stand on the brink of 2024, these changes will undoubtedly continue to shape the investment industry. The challenge will be in adapting to these shifts while ensuring the best outcomes for clients.

0
Accidents Afghanistan Africa Agriculture AI & ML Albania Algeria Analysis Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Artists/Artwork Arts & Entertainment Aruba Asia Australia Austria Automotive Aviation Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Baseball Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Biographies BNN Newsroom Bolivia Bollywood Books Bosnia Botswana Boxing & MMA Brazil Breaking News Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Business Cabo Verde Cambodia Cameroon Canada Canary Islands Central African Republic Ceuta (Spain) Chad Chile China Climate & Environment Colombia Comoros Conflict & Defence Costa Rica Courts & Law Cricket Crime Croatia Cryptocurrency Cuba Currencies Cybersecurity Cycling Cyprus Czechia Democratic Republic of Congo Denmark Disaster Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Economy Ecuador Editorial Education Egypt EL Salvador Elections Emerging Markets Energy Environmental Science Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Eswatini Ethiopia Eurasia Europe Fact Checker Fashion Fiji Finance Finland Fire Fitness Flashbacks Food Football Foreign Affairs Formula 1 France Gabon Gambia Gaming Georgia Germany Ghana Golf Greece Grenada Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Health History Hockey Holiday Hollywood Honduras HongKong How To Human Rights Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Inflation Innovations Insecurity Inspiration/Motivation International Affairs International Relations Interviews Investments Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Job Jordan Judicial K-Pop Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Law Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lifestyle Lithuania Local News Luxembourg Macau Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Mass Shooting Mauritania Mauritius Mental Health Crisis Mexico Micronesia Migrants Military Misc Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Music Myanmar Namibia Nauru NBA Nepal Netherlands New Zealand Newsroom NFL Nicaragua Niger Nigeria North America North Korea North Macedonia Norway Obituary Oceania Olympics Oman Others OTT Pakistan Palau Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Pets Philippines Poland Policy Politics Portugal Protests Qatar Refugees Relations and Diplomacy Resources Romania Rugby Russia Rwanda Safety Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Science & Technology Security Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Skating Slovakia Slovenia Smartphones Social Social Issues Society SolomonIslands Somalia South Africa South America South Korea South Sudan space Spain Spirituality Sports Sri Lanka Start-ups Stock Markets Sudan Suriname Survival Sustainability Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Tech Tennis Terrorism Thailand Togo Tonga Trading Transportation Travel Travel & Tourism Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu UAE Uganda Ukraine United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam War Watch New Watch Now Weather Wildlife Winter sports World Wrestling Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Fire Erupts at Plastic-Chemical Factory in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fire Incident in Mbale City: Three Families Displaced, Authorities Investigating

By Israel Ojoko

Gauteng Grapples with Rising Road Accident Fatalities Amid Festive Season

By Israel Ojoko

Bengaluru Tragedy: Nine-year-old Found Dead in Apartment Pool, Investi ...
@Accidents · 55 mins
Bengaluru Tragedy: Nine-year-old Found Dead in Apartment Pool, Investi ...
heart comment 0
Tragedy Strikes South Australia: 15-Year-Old Surfer Killed in Shark Attack

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy Strikes South Australia: 15-Year-Old Surfer Killed in Shark Attack
Wall Collapse in Sh. Dhiffushimaadhoo Injures Two Picnickers

By BNN Correspondents

Wall Collapse in Sh. Dhiffushimaadhoo Injures Two Picnickers
Thin Ice Tragedies: Warnings Issued after Multiple Deaths in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Thin Ice Tragedies: Warnings Issued after Multiple Deaths in Canada
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 min
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
A Deep Dive into the Eight Sleep Pod Cover: High-Tech Sleep Aid or Just a Data Collector?
2 mins
A Deep Dive into the Eight Sleep Pod Cover: High-Tech Sleep Aid or Just a Data Collector?
Phoenix Suns Aim for Consecutive Wins as they Host Struggling Hornets
5 mins
Phoenix Suns Aim for Consecutive Wins as they Host Struggling Hornets
OCiDA's Role in the Victory of UPND in 2021 Zambian Elections
5 mins
OCiDA's Role in the Victory of UPND in 2021 Zambian Elections
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74
7 mins
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74
Navigating 2024: A Forecast of Nigeria's Political and Sports Landscapes
8 mins
Navigating 2024: A Forecast of Nigeria's Political and Sports Landscapes
Frailty a Key Factor in Infection Risk for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients, Study Finds
8 mins
Frailty a Key Factor in Infection Risk for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients, Study Finds
Pakistan Bans New Year's Eve Celebrations, Stands in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Conflict
9 mins
Pakistan Bans New Year's Eve Celebrations, Stands in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Conflict
Political Earthquake in Ondo State: Loyalty, Fear, and the Aftermath of Akeredolu's Death
9 mins
Political Earthquake in Ondo State: Loyalty, Fear, and the Aftermath of Akeredolu's Death
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 min
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
3 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
3 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
3 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
3 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
3 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app