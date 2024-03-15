TRAI Introduces New Rule to Curb Fraud: 7-Day Wait for SIM Swap Porting

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has updated its regulations on March 15, 2024, introducing a significant change aimed at enhancing the security of mobile subscribers. Following a SIM swap, users must now wait seven days before they can port their number to a different telecom provider. This move, specifically designed to combat fraudulent activities associated with immediate porting post-SIM swap, is expected to significantly reduce the instances of telecom fraud.

Understanding the Amendment

Previously, mobile subscribers could request a porting of their number to another telecom service provider without any time restrictions after their SIM card was swapped due to loss or damage. However, this flexibility was exploited by fraudsters, leading to unauthorized porting and potential privacy and financial risks for the original SIM owners. In response, TRAI's latest regulation mandates a seven-day waiting period, effectively preventing the issuance of a unique porting code (UPC) immediately after a SIM replacement or swap.

Broader Anti-Spam Efforts by TRAI

In addition to the new porting regulation, TRAI has implemented several measures to protect subscribers from spam and fraudulent calls. These include the establishment of a do-not-disturb registry, the release of a now-defunct app to facilitate complaint filing against telemarketers, and the enforcement of a standardized format for transactional SMS messages to prevent spam. Furthermore, TRAI recommended a feature to display the legally registered name of callers, although this proposal has raised privacy concerns. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also initiated Chakshu, a portal for reporting suspected fraudulent communications.

Future Directions and Considerations

While the new regulation is a step forward in safeguarding mobile subscribers, TRAI has acknowledged the need for further examination of the porting process, including the possibility of enhancing know-your-customer (KYC) verification. This suggests a continuous effort to refine and strengthen the regulatory framework governing mobile telecommunications, aiming to balance user convenience with security and fraud prevention. As these regulations evolve, both telecom providers and subscribers will need to adapt to an increasingly secure yet complex mobile communication environment.