Tragic Stage Collapse at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple: One Dead, 17 Injured

In a heart-rending incident at Delhi's renowned Kalkaji Temple, a stage collapse during a Mata Jagran—an all-night devotional event—inflicted a death and multiple injuries. The calamity struck on Friday night when a wooden platform, assigned specifically for the families of the event's organizers and VIPs, collapsed under an overwhelming load.

Tragic Turn of Events

A 45-year-old woman, who was part of the congregation, lost her life in the incident. She was hastily taken to a local hospital, but medical experts declared her dead upon arrival. Besides her, 17 other people sustained injuries of varying severity. The jagran, which had drawn an assembly of over 1,600 individuals, was being conducted without any official sanction. Eyewitness accounts and video footage present a vivid depiction of the large crowd and the moment revered Punjabi musician B Praak was performing bhajans, adding a musical serenity to the devotional ambiance.

Chaos Ensues

The sudden collapse triggered a frenzy and a stampede-like situation as terrified attendees sought to escape the venue. The injured were promptly transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre, Safdarjung Hospital, and MAX Hospital located in Saket. Most of them suffered fractures but are currently in a stable condition. Despite the event being conducted without permission, the local police had deployed adequate personnel to maintain law and order at the venue.

Legal Action Commences

Authorities have since initiated legal proceedings against the event's organizers. They have been charged with causing death by negligence and endangering the safety of people under Sections 337, 304A, 188 of the Indian Penal Code. This annual event—Mata Jagran—is a significant part of the devotional calendar and has been taking place at the Kalkaji Temple for the past 26 years. The unfortunate incident has underscored the need for better management and adherence to safety protocols at such large-scale events.