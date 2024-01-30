Tragic Landslide in Cameron Highlands: A Wake-Up Call for Enhanced Safety Measures

On a recent Friday, an abrupt landslide struck Blue Valley, Cameron Highlands, the aftermath of continuous rainfall that had relentlessly pounded the region. The event resulted in the tragic loss of five lives, all accredited refugees from Myanmar who were working at a local farm, engulfed by the disaster as they slept.

Unraveling the Cause of the Catastrophe

The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry disclosed that the Minerals and Geoscience Department conducted an immediate investigation at the site. The aim was to unearth the cause of the landslide and delineate safety zones for search and rescue operations. The department's probe revealed that the landslide was instigated by persistent rain that began on January 24th, culminating in a cumulative daily rainfall of 126mm on January 25th. The deluge gravely affected the area's natural slopes, characterized by steep gradients and granite rock foundations, thus triggering the landslide.

Illegal Farm Operation: A Hidden Factor

In the wake of the disaster, it was unearthed that the stricken farm had been operating illicitly for over a year. The farm had previously been seized by the forestry department in April last year, and its operator had faced detention. The incident has sparked a debate about the need for stricter regulation and enforcement of land use in the Cameron Highlands, which has been plagued by illegal farming activities that exacerbate the risk of landslides.

Stepping Up Measures for Future Safety

In response to the tragedy, the ministry is contemplating the introduction of early warning systems, such as rain gauges, in landslide-prone areas. The plan is to have these systems operational in seven critical areas by the end of 2024. Additionally, the ministry has exhorted local authorities to leverage the Slope Hazard Map and National Slope Risk Map Project to guide development and sustainable agriculture in hilly regions. This measure aims to mitigate future disaster risks, ensuring that the catastrophic incident does not repeat itself.