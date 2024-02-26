Tragedy Strikes Boxing South Africa: CFO Kenneth Mamosadi Murdered in Pretoria

The quiet of a Friday evening in Pretoria West was shattered when Kenneth Mamosadi, the Chief Financial Officer of Boxing South Africa (BSA), fell victim to a brutal attack right in his driveway. At 38, Mamosadi was more than just a finance executive; he was a beacon of dedication and peace in the boxing community, a community now grappling with the loss of one of its pillars. The only item missing post-attack? Mamosadi's cellphone, a detail that underlines the senseless nature of this tragedy.

A Pillar of the Boxing Community

Kenneth Mamosadi, who had been serving as the finance manager since 2015 before being appointed CFO last year, was known for his gentle demeanor and unwavering dedication to the sport of boxing. His commitment was not merely to the numbers but to the very spirit of boxing and its community. Mandla Ntlanganiso, the head of BSA, emphasized the void left by Mamosadi's untimely departure, calling for justice amidst the mourning. Mamosadi's contributions went beyond finance; he was a peacemaker, a generous soul who always sought harmony within the organization.

The Community Responds

The shock has reverberated through the boxing community, with members at all levels expressing their sorrow and extending condolences to Mamosadi's family. Lehohonolo Ramagole, a provincial manager within BSA, praised Mamosadi's generosity and efforts to mediate and resolve conflicts. The consensus is clear: Mamosadi was a valued member of the BSA family, one whose absence will be deeply felt. Calls for a thorough investigation by the South African Police Services have been loud and unanimous, with the community and Mamosadi's family alike seeking answers and justice.

Seeking Justice and Remembering a Peacemaker

The loss of Kenneth Mamosadi is not just a blow to his family and the boxing organization; it's a jolt to the very essence of the sport in South Africa. In the wake of this tragedy, there's a collective pause, a moment of reflection on the fragility of life and the impact one individual can have on a community. As the investigation unfolds, the overarching narrative is not just about seeking justice for a crime but about honoring the legacy of a man who dedicated his life to the sport of boxing, peace, and community building. The gap left by Mamosadi's passing is a stark reminder of the cost of violence, prompting a unified call for peace and resolution in a community too often touched by loss.